Defense minister requests helicopters be returned to Afghanistan

At a press conference in Kabul, acting Defense Minister Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid once again asked Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to return the helicopters and military aircraft of Afghanistan that had been transferred to these nations following the fall of the previous government.

Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid emphasized that these helicopters are the property of the Afghans, and that efforts are being made to bring them back to the country.

“They say that the issue is that the Americans don’t let us transfer these helicopters back to Afghanistan. We have spoken with Americans about it and informed them that they belong to the nation, and it is Afghanistan’s right, not someone else’s personal property. As a result, it ought to be returned to Afghanistan,” the defense minister said.

The US announced that it will not provide the Islamic Emirate any military aircraft from the previous administration. Additionally, a Russian official has raised concern that the helicopters may have been transported to Ukraine.

“Under no circumstances can these countries, whether it is Tajikistan or Uzbekistan, hand over the helicopters to the Taliban. An international guarantee has not been granted,” said Fahim Kohdamani, former diplomat.

“The mentioned helicopters should be unconditionally returned to Afghanistan in accordance with international rules,” said Sadiq Shinwari, political analyst.

According to statistics, during the collapse of the country, more than 60 military helicopters of the prior government were transported to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

“According to the laws that are currently in place in America, it can be negotiated that these helicopters can be given to ICRC because there are many natural accidents in Afghanistan and these transport helicopters are needed,” said Tariq Farhadi, political analyst.

The acting minister of defense added that the engineering divisions of this ministry have recently repaired and prepared for flight over sixty military helicopters that were damaged.—Tolonews