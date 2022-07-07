Defense Minister Mawlawi Yaqoob Mujahid visits Qatar

The acting Minister of Defense, Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, is on an official visit in Qatar, where he will meet the country’s senior officials, the Islamic Emirate’s Qatar-based political office said.

Acting Minister of Defense Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid met with the Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and discussed biliteral ties, Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid tweeted.

Mawlawi Yaqoob Mujahid is the second senior official of the Islamic Emirate who has visited Qatar over the past week.

“Acting Defense Minister Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid is visiting Qatar for two days and plans to meet with the Emir of Qatar and as well as the Minister of Defense,” said Mohammad Naeem Wardak, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate’s Qatar-based political office in an earlier tweet.

“These negotiations have a status which unfortunately is not told by the Taliban officials and politicians to the Afghan nation but behind the curtains there is a plan and a vital change of a political aspect of Afghanistan will happen,” said Azizi Maarij, a former diplomat.

“The Qatar representative in the UN Human Rights Council was disappointed with the treatment of the regime in Afghanistan. Now the countries who are interested in Afghanistan’s future reached to a point where they want to get familiar with the young figures who are in power, because at the end, it is possible to bring reform through this generation,” said Torek Farhadi, a political analyst.

Earlier, Qatari officials expressed criticism of the Islamic Emirate’s policies regarding girls’ schools beyond grade six.—Tolonews