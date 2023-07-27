The Indian Army, which has long been seen as a symbol of discipline and honor, has now come under scrutiny as a bastion of ‘corruption and luxury’. With a staggering 1,800 corruption scandals since 2000, the institution’s integrity is now being questioned. One of the most alarming aspects of this scandal is the special treatment given to officers above the rank of colonel when it comes to free liquor concessions from the Canteen Stores Department (CSD).

While the youth serving in the army were only entitled to four bottles, there was no such restriction imposed on higher-ranking officers. This led to a disturbing trend of officers selling free liquor in the market, profiting from a perk meant for their personal use. The issue of military officers paying less tax has also raised eyebrows. Through obscure legislative provisions, some officers have managed to exploit loopholes and evade a fair share of their tax responsibilities.—INP