Defence Minister visits Survey of Pakistan

Minister for Defence Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan visited Survey of Pakistan, Rawalpindi, the other day.

Surveyor General of Pakistan, Major General Akhtar Jamil Rao briefed the minister about the department, it’s functions and achievements, a press release Friday said.

He also informed about Survey of Pakistan’s initiatives on development of new generation geodetic datum of Pakistan.

Khurram took round of various offices where highly technical work on digital geospatial data using remote sensing data was being done.

Minister was also apprised about Survey of Pakistan’s pivotal role in demarcation of all borders of Pakistan and progress on boundary pillars.—APP

Related