Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir gets additional Foreign Ministry

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has given additional ministry of Foreign Affairs to Defence Minister Khuram Dastgir.

Dastgir will serve as the Foreign Minister until the tenure of the incumbent government is completed.

Sources in Defence Ministry said that there have been some developments internationally and the appointment of a foreign minister was necessary in this regard.

Sources said that Dastgir handled well the matters of Defence Ministry. Keeping in view his capabilities, he has been given the Foreign Ministry.

The Foreign Ministry was again deprived of a minister after Khawaja Asif was disqualified by the Supreme Court under Article 62-1(f) of the constitution, for holding an Iqama and being an employee to a foreign firm.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif had kept the portfolio of Foreign Minister to himself during his four-year tenure as prime minister.