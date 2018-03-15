Defence Minister introduces JMIO Bill 2018 in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Defence, Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan introduced Joint Maritime Information Organization (JMIO) Bill 2018, in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The JMIO will act as a nerve centre for collecting, fusing, and disseminating information related to maritime domain to all stakeholders. Since the concept involves a number of stakeholders/agencies, which have peculiar command structures and organizations, therefore, a Bill passed by Parliament is considered imperative to achieve seamless integration of all the organizations.

The Maritime Security has assumed significant importance in contemporary global environment. Major threats emanating at sea include piracy, transnational criminal activities, illegal fishing, smuggling, human and drug trafficking, gun running, etc. These threats can assume asymmetric proportions for the state. Early detection and timely warning to various agencies responsible for maritime security will enable coordinated, immediate, and effective response to emerging situations. Majority of the maritime states have already restructured their maritime security organizations under a similar concept.

Pakistan Navy conceived Joint Maritime Information Organization (JMIO) concept in 2012 to establish a formal mechanism for effective exchange of Maritime related information between all stakeholders. Consequently, a Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC) was established under the auspices of Pakistan Navy at PNS Qasim, Karachi on February 07, 2013.

Orignally published by INP