Defence Exhibition IDEAS-2018 concludes

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Defence Exhibition and Conference IDEAS-2018 concluded at the Expo Centre here on Friday.

Large number of people visited the exhibition and appreciated the high standard local and foreign defence products.

Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal has said that various memorandums of understandings were signed under Public-private partnership during IDEAS-2018.

Speaking in IDEAS-2018 at Expo center in Karachi on Friday, she said over seventy thousand people visited and watched this defence exhibition.

The Four-days defence exhibition, which kicked off on November 27 was attended by 262 high-level delegations from 51 countries

