Defence Day urges nation to renew spirit of loyalty to Pakistan: Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD : Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that the Defence Day of Pakistan calls upon the nation to make a pledge to renew spirit of loyalty and service to country and pay tribute to valiant sons who embraced ‘Shahadat’ while ensuring the security of the motherland.

In his message to nation on Defence Day of Pakistan being celebrated on Thursday, Asad Qaiser said that this glorious day signifies passion and sacrifice, serving as a supreme cause to lay our lives for the sake of our beloved homeland. As Pakistan is moving towards a path of progress, he said that the supreme sacrifices of these sons who laid down their lives for our prosperous tomorrow should always be remembered.

The Speaker NA said that the defence of the country is not limited to September 06 alone, rather stretches upon an entire lifetime and encompasses all dimensions of physical and ideological frontiers which need to be guarded. He said that celebrating this day helps the nation in reinvigorating the spirit of patriotism.

He said that today Pakistan is confronted with multiple security challenges in the shape of extremism, terrorism and external aggression, but the entire nation stands alongside Pakistan Defence Forces to thwart evil designs against integrity and prosperity of Pakistan.

“Our soldiers are our greatest asset as they not only offer their precious lives for fighting in battlefields but also remain prepared to undertake the responsibility of working as a cohesive force in very challenging situation, may it be horrifying earthquakes or the devastating floods,” Asad Qaiser said.

On this special day, the Deputy Speaker Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri said that the whole nation stands united with utmost discipline and unwavering faith to make this country strong. Let us take the opportunity to once again pay homage to the martyrs of September 6, 1965 and all those who sacrificed their lives for the safety of the country in the later years,” the Deputy Speaker said.