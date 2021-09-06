Defence Day: Tribute paid to PAF’s Hassan Siddiqui who downed Indian fighter jet in 2019

A special ceremony was held in connection with Defence Day in Sargodhat where Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilot squardron leader Hassan Siddiqui was paid tribute for shooting down a fighter jet flown by Indian Air Force wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman in 2019.

People, who were attending the ceremony, gave a standing ovation to Siddiqui when he appeared on stage over his brave action to safe the motherland during operation Swift Retort.

The Operation Swift Retort was a rapid response to Indian Air Force strike in Balakot obliterating Pakistan’s airspace that had harmed a few trees and a wild crow in February 2019.

PAF had shot down two Indian fighter jets namely MiG-21 and Su-30 where the former pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was caught by Pakistan Army after his safe ejection and falling into the Pakistani side of the line of control.

On March 1 in 2019, Pakistan had handed over the IAF pilot to India authorities as a gesture of goodwill, never acknowledged by the hardline Hindu government in New Delhi.

Defence and Martyrs’ Day is being observed today to pay tributes to the martyrs and Ghazis and reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy. This year’s Defense and Martyrs’ Day theme is “Our martyrs our pride, salute to all the relatives belonging to ghazis and Shaheeds.”

Special prayers offered after Fajr in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country and independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the cruel clutches of India.

Fateha and Quran Khawani is also being held for the martyrs.

The day dawned with 31 gun salute at the Federal Capital and 21 gun salute at provincial capitals.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/from-pulwama-to-abhinandan-pakistan-downed-two-indian-jets-and-biased-narrative-too-magazine/