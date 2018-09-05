Defence Day to be observed on Thursday

ISLAMABAD : Defence and Martyrs day will be observed across the country tomorrow.

Corps Commanders Conference held in Rawalpindi with Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the chair have paid rich tribute to Martyrs of Pakistan.

The Army Chief directed that field formation should reach out to families of martyrs in their respective areas as mark of respect and acknowledgment of their great sacrifices.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the chief guest at Defence and Martyr’s Day ceremony on September 6.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will grace ‘Defence and Martyrs Day’ ceremony on September 6 at GHQ as chief guest,” Chaudhry tweeted.

Earlier on September 02, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations , Major General Asif Ghafoor has thanked Pakistani media for highlighting the sacrifices of martyrs for the sake of the motherland.

In a tweet message, the DG ISPR while hailing the Pakistani media said that it had played a key role in informing the nation.

The DG ISPR also shared a video on his official twitter handle ahead of Pakistan’s Defence Day in which prominent anchorpersons can be seen paying tribute to martyrs and expressing love for the country.

In the background of the video, a song filled with gusto and patriotism can also be heard.

Earlier on August 31, ISPR released a new video ahead of Pakistan’s Defence Day to commemorate the services of those who sacrificed their lives to shield the country.

The blurb was shared on the official Twitter handle of DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor who paid accolades to the martyrs of the country terming them ‘the nation’s pride’, before the country observes the Defence and Martyrs Day on September 6th, 2018.