Defence Day to be celebrated with national spirit

All arrangements have been finalised for celebrating Defence of Pakistan Day with great enthusiasm and zeal in Sialkot district.

The daylong programmes will start with special prayers in all mosques of the district for unity, prosperity and solidarity of the country as well as early liberation of Indian-held Kashmir.

The Hilal-e-Istaqlal flag-hoisting ceremony will be held under the auspices of Sialkot Municipal Corporation at Jinnah Hall. The flag was awarded to Sialkot for showing great courage and spirit of people of Sialkot which they demonstrated during the 1965 war.

