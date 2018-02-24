Defence attaches briefed on Indian atrocities

Youth killed in Indian firing

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A young boy was killed in unprovoked firing by Indian forces at Line of Control on Friday.

According to a press release issued by Pakistan Army Media Wing-ISPR, Indian army continued terrorizing civil population along LOC. An innocent young boy Inzamam s/o M Amin aged 19 embraced Shahadat due to Indian unprovoked and targeted firing.

It further said that Shaheed Inzamam, a resident of village Tetrinote, was carrying out routine work at a crush plant at Poonch river bank. Pakistan Army troops later targeted Indian army post which initiated fire on the civilian population.

It is pertinent to mention here that a 22-year-old man was killed in an unprovoked firing incident from Indian forces at Line of Control on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Defence Attaches of US, UK, France, China, Turkey and Indonesia visited Line of Control in Rawalakot Sector of AJ&K to see for themselves the ceasefire violations being committed by India leading to the deaths of innocent civilians.

The Defence Attaches were briefed about Indian atrocities along Line of Control and deliberate targeting of civilians by Indian Army.

Defence Attaches interacted with CFV victims and gained first hand knowledge about their sufferings. Dignitaries were also apprised about activities undertaken by Pak Army to provide relief to population of AJ&K.