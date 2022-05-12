Defection is a menace but lifetime ban would be heavy penalty: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Wednesday observed that while defection was a “serious menace” in parliamentary politics, imposing a lifetime ban on dissident lawmakers would be a “massive punishment”.

He made these remarks as a five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and also comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, resumed hearing the presidential reference seeking the apex court’s interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution, related to disqualification of lawmakers over defection.

“For the progress of the country, a stable government is needed,” the chief justice said, adding that “the [game of] musical chairs that has been taking place for power since the 1970s must end.”

Justice Bandial said while the court cannot amend the law, it can also not allow anyone to “commit detrimental measures”.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that one way of dealing with defection could be de-seating but wondered what another punishment to go with it could be.