Deep Brain Stimulation Surgeries for Parkinson’s disease successfully performed

Staff Reporter

For the First time in Pakistan, three consecutive Deep Brain Stimulation Surgeries for Parkinson’s Disease have been successfully performed at Bahria Town International Hospital, Lahore, by its team of Pakistani and foreign surgeons.

This minimally invasive brain surgery uses the world’s most advanced DBS system made in USA with remote iPod technology. It is performed in patients suffering from movement disorders & Neuropsychiatric disability. These patients have tremor in hands and feet, stiffness in muscles or difficulty in walking or eating properly. Bahria Town International Hospital Administration has developed a team under supervision of Prof. Dr. Asif Bashir (with 20-year-experience in Neurosurgery from USA), Dr. Zubair Mustafa, Dr. Danish Bhatti, Dr Nabeel from Shifa International Hospital, Dr. Ali Lashari& Dr. Rameeza Khalid (Neuroanesthetists), Mr. Ulrich from Germany, and Mr. Kelvin from Singapore. Now, people don’t have to go abroad for brain & spine surgery as Bahria Town International Hospital is providing this facility to the people of Pakistan at a very affordable cost.

Bahria Town International Hospital is a state-of-the-art healthcare facility operational in Bahria Town and Bahria Orchard Lahore, Bahria Town Rawalpindi and Bahria Town Karachi. Alongside private patients the hospitals have public welfare health programs to provide free dialysis, cardiac surgery, cochlear implant surgeries and many other free of cost surgical and nonsurgical procedures to the people who cannot afford the costs of these treatments.

Bahria Town has already forged historical collaborations with internationally renowned healthcare brands i.e. Saudi German Hospital and Harley Street London Clinic for developing new and upgrading the existing healthcare facilities in Bahria Town projects across Pakistan.