Dedication pivotal to face internal, external challenges: President

Karachi

President Mamnoon Hussain Sunday said the revival of dedication as shown during the Pakistan Movement was inevitable to cope with the internal and external challenges confronting the country. Chairing a meeting of Quaid-e-Azama Mausoleum Management Board here, he said the nation must hold fast the golden principles of faith, unity and discipline. Adviser to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and other board members were also present on the occasion. Prior to the meeting, the president laid a wreath at the mausoleum and also offered Fateha. The president said Qauid-e-Azam made a remarkable achievement by creating Pakistan through his undeterred resolve.

He said one could easily understand the life of great Quaid by having a sight of his relics. He also lauded the role of National History and Literary Heritage Division for efficiently preserving the relics as well as the mausoleum. He said the government would make all out efforts to promote the thought of Quaid-e-Azam without having the volume of funds into consideration.

He also appreciated the development projects being executed by the said division at the mausoleum believing that it would highlight the ideological identity of the country. In his comments at the Guests Book, the president said Quaid made this unbelievable achievement by making the nation realize its existence and creating unity in its ranks. Irfan Siddiqui briefed the president about the ongoing development works at the mausoleum saying that the souvenirs relating to Quaid’s personality would be placed there to apprise the tourists about his thought. He said Quaid-e-Azam Academy would be relocated in the premises of the mausoleum and it would be uplifted at par with the stature of great Quaid.

Siddiqui said for having a spiritual relation with Quaid-e-Azam and leaders of Pakistan Movement, the president always encouraged the activities relating the national identity. He told the meeting that a Pakistan Park would also be developed adjacent to the mausoleum where the monuments of all prominent places of Pakistan would be placed to give the tourists an overview of the country at one place.—APP