Dedicated to all fighter pilots of PAF

Air Cdre (Retd) Matloob Bokhari SI (M)
I am a fighter pilot
Hey, I am a fighter pilot
Born to fly.
High and swift
All – alone and serene
I am gentle, brave, awful,
Where eagles cannot dare
With high majestic style,
Riding on the fleecy clouds
I soar in the silky sky
Talk with whistling wind
Play with the fragrant breeze
Dance on the mountain top
Roll and glide, wheel and spin,
I roam in heaven with full grace
Fly to the rising sun
Sing with shining stars,
Play with milky moon
I am a fighter pilot
Born to fly
I fly with fire and steel
I am a fighter pilot
Born to fly.
I am light in deep darkness
While others go to sleep
I watch in the dark night
Only those who dedicate their lives
Join my profession so bright
I am a fighter pilot
Born to fly.
Up! Up! In the silent sky
Sunward, I fly
I am proud pilot, standing tall
My enemy salutes my valour
Afraid of my power and might
Nothing equals my skill
I am Shahe Mardan e Ali
I am Haider e Karar
How brave I am,
The wind will tell
I am a fighter pilot
Brave, born to fly.
O Allah who for their country stand
Soar in the sky above land and raging sea
Almighty Allah guard them all who fly
Grant them your mercy and grace
Guard them, our sentinels of blue sky
Guide them we love them much much at our home
I am Pakistan Air Force
I am honour of my land
I am a fighter pilot
Hey, I am a fighter pilot
Brave, born to fly
I am Pakistan Air Force
Honour of my land!