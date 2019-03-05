Dedicated to all fighter pilots of PAF

Air Cdre (Retd) Matloob Bokhari SI (M)

I am a fighter pilot

Hey, I am a fighter pilot

Born to fly.

High and swift

All – alone and serene

I am gentle, brave, awful,

Where eagles cannot dare

With high majestic style,

Riding on the fleecy clouds

I soar in the silky sky

Talk with whistling wind

Play with the fragrant breeze

Dance on the mountain top

Roll and glide, wheel and spin,

I roam in heaven with full grace

Fly to the rising sun

Sing with shining stars,

Play with milky moon

I am a fighter pilot

Born to fly

I fly with fire and steel

I am a fighter pilot

Born to fly.

I am light in deep darkness

While others go to sleep

I watch in the dark night

Only those who dedicate their lives

Join my profession so bright

I am a fighter pilot

Born to fly.

Up! Up! In the silent sky

Sunward, I fly

I am proud pilot, standing tall

My enemy salutes my valour

Afraid of my power and might

Nothing equals my skill

I am Shahe Mardan e Ali

I am Haider e Karar

How brave I am,

The wind will tell

I am a fighter pilot

Brave, born to fly.

O Allah who for their country stand

Soar in the sky above land and raging sea

Almighty Allah guard them all who fly

Grant them your mercy and grace

Guard them, our sentinels of blue sky

Guide them we love them much much at our home

I am Pakistan Air Force

I am honour of my land

I am a fighter pilot

Hey, I am a fighter pilot

Brave, born to fly

I am Pakistan Air Force

Honour of my land!

