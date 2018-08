Staff Reporter

Islamabad

National Disaster Response Force is in the offing to specifically tackle and deal with the catastrophic situations arising across the country in addition to the other departments and agencies being called out by the government. National Disaster Management Authority was working out on a plan to raise this properly equipped and trained dedicated force for effective response in case of national calamities, Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Omar Mahmood Hayat.—INP

