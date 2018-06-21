Decreasing literacy rate

It is believed that education carries paramount importance in all ages because it functions as an engine of development, progress and prosperity for any nation. Despite that in Pakistan the education system is not satisfactory. Low Literacy rate coupled with dropouts, ghost teachers and dearth of basic amenities portray the dismal picture of education. According to Economic Survey 2017-18, the literacy rate dropped by 2pc from 60pc to 58pc and this year it has remained same as 58 pc with no improvement.

Inadequate budget allocation is also significantly contributing towards its backwardness. In 2017 government allocated 2.3pc of its GDP but in the current financial year allocation stands at 2.2pc only which is not enough. Whereas, rapid dropout ratio is also a real reason for deplorable condition of education. There is alarming rate of dropouts; around 23 million children are out of school. In addition, poor infrastructure, absenteeism, lack of basic facilities, poorly trained teachers and an insufficient budget for the sector are one of the root causes behind falling standards of education system in Pakistan.

So it is high time for government to take immediate action to bring drastic improvement in literacy and structural changes in education especially by extending the budget allocations. State and relevant authorities also direly need to play their crucial role in providing every child with free and quality education so that the sorry state of education in Pakistan can be improved. The Constitution of Pakistan guarantees free and compulsory education for all children under the age of 06 to 16 years”. In doing so, we can bring not only an unprecedented change to education sector but also socio-economic development of Pakistan can be ensured in the long run.

ASSAD ALI BALOCH

Dadu, Sindh

