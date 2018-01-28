Declining national mentality

Zainab case has caused much-needed hue and cry; subsequently, the majority demands public hanging of the predator. Of course, he along with all child molesters must severely be punished. But the demand in itself is superfluous and hardly serves the purpose of deterrence. As it is widely believed by academics of psychology and criminology that crime is mere retaliation of insane and week individuals towards society that in anyway causes harm and injustice to them. They are sick people; and let the law takes it course against them. But what is more apprehensive is when insanity becomes part of national thinking; then, it’s not insanity but rule.

Recent violence in Punjab University is a case in point. Some Pakhtun students had paid Jamiat Islami back in its own coin by sabotaging its event for the welcome of new students as the party affiliates had earlier vandalized Pakhtun cultural function. Such trait is not limited to lay-man only; tug of war between two arch rivals – liberals and religious bigots – speaks volumes in this regard. Religious fanatics have left no stone unturned to label liberals infidel, turncoat, even agents of Zionist. Similarly, liberal blame religion of the source of all societal ailments, and preferably see religion from the Western viewpoint. This really implies moral deterioration of the Pakistani society. Unless we are able to see bigger picture and identify real driving force behind crimes, situation will likely to remain the same. For that to change, holistic approach towards issues and introspection of oneself are inevitable.

KASHIF HAKRO

Karachi

