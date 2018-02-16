Decline in seasonal flu patients in the city

Rawalpindi

The lurking danger of Influenza A-H1N1 known as seasonal flu outbreak is dying down as the influx of seasonal flu patients has decreased in the hospitals of the city.

Talking to APP, District Health Officer (DHO), Prevention Dr. Abdul Jabbar said 112 suspected patients of the seasonal flu were brought to different hospitals of the city from the month of January till date whose blood samples were sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad for confirmation. He informed most of the negative patients were discharged after proper treatment, he added.

To a question, he said eighty six suspected patients were brought from within the city while 12 from Islamabad, the remaining from Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The arrivals of seasonal flu patients had dropped to zero patients per day in the last three to four days, however, at present two suspected patients of influenza are admitted in the hospital and would be discharged after proper medical treatment, he added.

He said people should take precautionary measures to avoid infection, adding, they should wash hands often with soap and water, avoid touching their eyes, nose or mouth as germs spread this way and try to avoid close contact with sick people.

He said there is no harm in accepting the fact that most of the epidemics break out in our society due to poor cleanliness arrangements and lethargy on the part of our society to keep the environment clean, safe and healthy.—APP