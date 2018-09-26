Decline in water reservoirs persists, normal flow in rivers: FFC

Islamabad

Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Wednesday reported water situation at reservoirs is persisting to decline where all main Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal. According to the daily FFC report, the actual river flows and reservoir elevations indicates that Tarbela Dam is at 1509.41 feet, 40.59 feet below its maximum conservation level (MAL) and Mangla reservoir at 73.05 feet below its MAL of 1242 feet which is 1168.95 feet.

The present combined live storage of three reservoirs is 6.608 million acre feet (MAF) (48.30 per cent of the total storage capacity of 13.681 MAF). According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, a shallow trough of Westerly Wave lies over Northern parts of Afghanistan while Seasonal Low still persists over Northern Balochistan.

For the next 24 hours, the FFD predicts, “mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours”. However, isolated thunderstorm or rain may occur over the upper catchments of Rivers Indus and Jhelum, besides, Rawalpindi Division of Punjab and Malakand, Hazara, Kohat and Peshawar Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the same period.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp