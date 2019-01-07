Decline in terrorist acts

OVER the last few years, the country has achieved major successes in the war on terrorism and as a result of which terrorist acts have also witnessed a decline. This was also endorsed by a report released by Pakistan Institute of Peace Studies (PIPS) the other day, according to which there was twenty nine percent decreases in terrorist attacks in 2018 as compared to the previous year.

Credit for these successes definitely goes to the security forces whose personnel rendered matchless sacrifices in order to protect the life and property of the people from the terrorist monsters. However, there is no need to be complacent as the report warns that certain terrorist groups such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Daesh pose potent threat to Pakistan’s security. Also according to the tally of the report, about two hundred and sixty two terrorist attacks in 2018 claimed the life of 595 people besides injuring over one thousand others. These figures clearly warrant that much more needs to be done to fully eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country. It is heartening to note that quite recently, a push has been seen in Afghan reconciliation process and if that moves forward, it will have a positive impact on overall security situation in Pakistan. Besides as also suggested by the PIPs report, there is need to fully empower the civilian-led law enforcement apparatus. It is in this spirit that the role of NACTA is very critical. The present government is reportedly considering reviewing the National Action Plan, which is fine as the time demands changes keeping in view the ground realities but there should not be any negligence vis-à-vis implementation of the new version of the NAP and that should be formulated in consensus with all the political parties as was done previously. The focus should be given to make the anti-terrorism body, the NACTA and its joint intelligence directorate fully operational as doing so will help pre-empt activities of sleeper terrorist cells. Lacunas in police, prosecution and judicial systems should also be removed in order to ensure the terrorists are convicted and then punished for their crimes. These steps coupled with the ones envisaging dealing with extremism are important to completely purge the country of the curse of terrorism which will really help take the nation on the path of sustainable development.

Share on: WhatsApp