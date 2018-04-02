Decline in manpower export

There is no denying the fact that Pakistan has profited by exporting its manpower abroad, particularly to the Gulf which has led to a surge of remittance inflows. Undoubtedly, These inflows have played a vital role in keeping afloat Pakistan’s economy by fulfilling a dire need for foreign currency.

The country is facing a threat of reduction in its remittances in near future since manpower exports to the Gulf States have touched the lowest ebb on account of new restriction. Additionally, the seeking of police certificate by UAE makes the process more discouraging in manpower export. This development having serious consequences on multiple fronts shows deep slumber of concerned authorities.

The Foreign Office should take up the matter with the UAE and get the restriction lifted at the earliest. The Prime Minister is also implored to take personal interest in the matter and appoint an emissary to initiate talks with Gulf countries on enhancing manpower export.

BABA FAIZ

Quetta, Balochistan

