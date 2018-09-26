Declamation contest of Army Burn Hall College ends

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Closing ceremony of 22nd all Pakistan annual bilingual declamation contest, organized by Army Burn Hall College for Boys, was held here Wednesday. Former Principal of the college Brigadier ® Irshad Arshad was the chief guest of the function who also gave away prizes to the winning teams and individual speakers.

The students of 29 renowned educational institutions of the country participated in the contest out of which four were declared successful. These included the University of the Punjab, Lahore, Cadet College Hassan Abdal, Islamia College University, Peshawar and Pakistan International public School and College, Abbottabad. University of the Punjab secured first position while Islamia College University, Peshawar was awarded the trophy for the runner up position.

In his closing remarks Brigadier ® Irshad Arshad referred to the topics of the contest and remarked that the participating speakers have admitted the fact that the whole Pakistani nation adopted a united national approach for fighting terrorism. He was of the view that the resolve “water is more important than building highways” and “safeguarding the motherland is only due to the Army” was also quite convincing.

He urged upon the students to keep their moral and aims high in order to achieve the dreams woven by them for their country and their personal career. Congratulating the winning teams and student, he also lauded the efforts of college for organizing the event in a befitting manner.

Share on: WhatsApp