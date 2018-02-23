All decisions will be reversed with power of vote, Nawaz being targeted in revenge: PML-N

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Pervez Rashid said on Thursday that efforts are being made to bring engineered democracy in Pakistan. He maintained that the public will never accept engineered election and controlled democracy. Pakistani nation have repeatedly placed their trust in Nawaz Sharif and are protecting democracy under his leadership, he added. Pervez Rashid asked the public to respond to the opponents while stamping on lion in next general elections. ‘Public has not accepted any verdict against Nawaz Sharif. Only that person will lead the party who is considered capable by Nawaz Sharif,’ he asserted. The son-in-law of former Prime Minister Capt retd Safdar on Thursday said that Nawaz Sharif is being targeted in revenge and decisions like the Moulvi Tameezuddin are announced.

Talking to media after accountability court hearing, he said that it was due to such decisions that had become a reason for separation of Pakistan’s Eastern wing (Bangladesh). The PML-N MNA said that parliament is supreme from the day one but no one is ready to accept its supremacy. ‘Parliament is being attacked several times,’ he added. He said that the yesterday’s decision needed to be compared from the decisions of Justice Naseem Hassan Shah. ‘The decision from Justice Naseem restored the prime minister and the assemblies,’ he said.

Safdar said that all eyes are now at the parliament and the time would tell if it becomes a municipal committee or exercises its powers. ‘Justice is not dispensed in our cases,’ he said adding till the country remains, the currency note would have the photo of Quaid e Azam and people would vote for the Nawaz Sharif.

Talal Chaudhry pronounced that instead of complaining to the judiciary, the parliament should ponder over the current situation. ‘Presidency and ministry are not concerns of Nawaz Sharif but the elimination of outdated system running in the country from the past 70 years,’ he said. ‘All the eyes are now on the parliament who will decide upon the basic rights and duties. We will reverse all the decisions with the power of vote,’ declared Talal. Hanif Abbasi responded, ‘Nawaz Sharif is everything for us. The decision of court belongs to them but the public has its own verdict.’ The reactions came after the Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif as president of the ruling PML-N in the verdict regarding petitions against Election Act of 2017.—INP