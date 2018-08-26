Decision to constitute Business Advisory Council hailed

Sialkot

Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association’s Chief Coordinator (PRGMEA) Ijaz A. Khokhar said multi-pronged strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan could steer the country away from serious economic problems,and assured that the business community was ready to support the government intending reforms for betterment in various sectors.

Ijaz said it was heartening that PTI led government has decided to constitute Business Advisory Council to address the problems and difficulties of business community on priority basis. Talking to APP he underscored the need of inducting stakeholders in proposed Business Advisory Council to ascertain problems confronted by the business community of the country.

PRGMEA Chief Coordinator urged the government to introduce One Window tax collection system which he said will help collect ten times more revenue.

Ijaz stressed for special steps to encourage youth entrepreneurship for providing boost to mainstream economy.

He urged end of Saturday’s holiday in government departments, banks and other organizations to get one more working day each week.

Ijaz also called for reviewing the policies of State Bank of Pakistan in the favour of SME sector.—APP

