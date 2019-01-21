Decision taken to accelerate work on Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park: Aslam

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade, Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a high-level meeting at the office of Punjab Board of Investment & Trade today. Development plan of Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park and Bahawalpur Industrial Estate were reviewed in the meeting. It was decided to accelerate the pace of work on the project of Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park.

While addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that at a distance of 40-km from Lahore Quaid-e-Azam Apparel park is being setup on the land more than 1500 acres.

He said textile sector has vital role in the promotion of national economy and this sector will be promoted by implementing this project Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park will also help to boost exports, millions of direct and indirect employments will also be created.

He said that economic activities will be generated with the colonization of Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park, special economic zones and industrial estates. Technical education and training centre will also be established in Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park and labour colony will be set up at 200 acre lands. He said Punjab Government has finalized the targets for the promotion of industry, now practical steps will be taken instead of holding meeting in closed rooms.

He said that we will have to move forward with planning and working hard for the colonization of industrial zones. Provincial Minister directed to prepare comprehensive plan for the development of Bahawalpur Industrial Zone and present it within a week.

He said the auction of plots in the industrial zone will be conducted in a transparent manner. Chairman Punjab Industrial Development & Management Company, CEO Punjab Investment Board and concerned officers attended the meeting while GM (Marketing) gave briefing about the development matters of industries zones.

