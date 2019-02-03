Decision on Nawaz’s health to be taken by doctors: Fawad

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that whenever an influential person goes to jail, he fell ill.

Talking to media in Lahore on Sunday, he informed about the decisions being taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said that complaints related to hike in gas prices for domestic consumers came under discussion during the meeting, adding that hike in gas prices is for the rich and not for the poor people.

Chaudhry went on to say that while taking notice of hike in gas bills, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

He said: “The prime minister has also expressed solidarity with the families of the victims of Sahiwal incident and assured that justice will be done in this case.”

“Matters pertaining to governance in Punjab and police reforms were also discussed during various meetings chaired by PM Imran Khan in Lahore today,” Fawad Chaudhry said and added people will soon witness changes in Punjab regarding improvement of governance in the province. He said issue of Police Reforms was also discussed in today s meeting. Regarding media strategy, the minister said the PTI’s social media will be revived and the government will fully support working journalists in getting their issues resolved with their respective media houses.

“The prime minister has advised him to hold meetings with owners of media houses to sort out things in an amicable way,” he added.

