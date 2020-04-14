Decision on Hajj to be made by end of Ramazan: Qadri

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD Federal Minister For Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said that any decision on Hajj 2020 would be made by the end of Ramazan. Talking to media after meeting with the attorney general of Pakistan on Tuesday, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the government of Pakistan is in touch with the Saudi Hajj authorities over the matter. He said that the Saudi government was analyzing the situation closely in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. ‘They have different options on the table for allowing Hajj proceedings this year,’ he added. Qadri said he called on attorney general of Pakistan to discuss issues related to the ministry of Religious Affairs.