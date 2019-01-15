Decision is correct: Fawad

Staff Reporter

islamabad

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday that the Supreme Court verdict dismissing the National Accountability Bureau’s appeal against Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield case was the legally correct decision.

The federal minister said in a social media post that extraordinary reasons are required for the cancellation of jail term. “This decision did not have any practical implications. Nawaz Sharif’s political career has ended and the PML-N is an important political party and needs new leadership,” he said in a tweet.

Share on: WhatsApp