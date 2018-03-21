Decentralization must for economic uplift: Dr Nizam

Staff Reporter

Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Prof Dr Nizamuddin has said that economic development cannot take place without introducing decentralized system in decision process.

He was addressing the inaugural session of two-day international conference on “Governance, Management & HR: Strategic Directions”.

The conference was jointly organized by Punjab University Institute of Administrative Sciences (IAS) and Punjab Economic Research Institute (PERI) at Pearl Continental Hotel Crystal Hall here on Tuesday. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zakria Zakar, Dean Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences Prof Dr Nasira Jabeen.