Decency in politics

CHIEF of Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan has drawn attention towards a serious malice afflicting the politics of the country for the last few years. Addressing a rally in Harnai on Friday he ruled out entering into an electoral alliance with PTI accusing its leader Imran Khan of introducing politics of abuses in the country.

We believe that the point raised by the ANP leader is quite relevant and timely and leaders of other political parties would also ponder over it dispassionately with a view to bringing sanity back to the political scene. This is imperative in view of the forthcoming general election when all political parties would be in the fray and might indulge in different tactics aimed at harming others as we witnessed in such campaigns. No doubt, rare instances of hurling abuses and shunning the path of decency were also observed in the past but tension has increased due to use of foul language frequently. Criticism is one thing but calling names is quite another thing which must be avoided. There were times when we have towering political personalities like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan, Khan Abdul Wali Khan and Mufti Mehmood who bitterly opposed one another but never fell so low as our politicians do now. They conveyed their feelings and thoughts in a highly civilized manner and by doing so not only sensitised masses about weaknesses of the other side but also enhanced image of their own person and that of their parties. Not to speak of cursing their mother institutions, political leaders would not launch any indecent personal attack against one another. Code of conduct is there and we hope the Election Commission would take foolproof measures for its enforcement if the leaders themselves do not understand the importance of decency.

Related