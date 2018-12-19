December 16, 1971 — great political betrayal

Tariq Khalil

DECEMBER 16 comes and goes every year, but in the heart of Pakistani

nation in particular and Muslims of the Subcontinent in general it left deep scars including that of Bengali Muslims, propaganda apart. The pain will continue to be felt for the times to come. The Army is blamed for the debacle, to some extent rightly so. The helms of affairs were in the hands of a military dictator and he was head of Martial Law Government. His greed and desire to continue as President allowed politicians to play their games and manipulate. The command at that time failed to persuade Yahya to avoid military confrontation in view of credible intelligence reports that by all means military and political parties should have gone for political solution. Only, General Sahibizada Yaqub tried and was side lined. That apart, was army alone responsible? There is big NO. We owe explanation to the present generation and for the future generations as well. At least efforts be made to put the record straight.

Fortunately I am the living witness to this sad saga. Right when the Agartala conspiracy was unfolded in 1967 Indian future plans were exposed. Today due to social awareness people are conscious of forth and fifth generation wars. In those days in the spectrum of controlled media no one was aware of such things. Bhutto’s lust for power made him part his ways from Ayub, and other parties whose standing were marginal. They joined the agitation. A small incident outside Polytechnic in Pindi was made catalyst which became the engine of agitation. It is evident now foreign interests were involved to replace Ayub. Pakistan’s economic growth was not acceptable. Indian intelligence penetrated and Mujib was got released by very politicians who are blaming Army. Later events proved it was a grave mistake and Pakistan had to pay the heavy price. Young men on the streets were unaware of these shenanigans. In East Pakistan, newly raised RAW under KAO by Indra Ghandi was tasked to create unrest in East Pakistan and simultaneously fifth column was activated in the West. Judiciary, teachers and student associations were subverted on false propaganda.

Roads in Islamabad smell jute, a popular slogans in East Pakistan in those days. I personally, in 1970, was Incharge of Noakhli District felt the heat of resentment against West Pakistan among these segments. Tons of money was being poured into Eastern Wing by India for the purpose. I need not go into details as by now mush is written in this regard, and even acknowledged by Indian Government. The War of 1971 was the continuity of 1965 War. On the surface it ended on Sep 16, 1965 but India assessed Pakistan’s weaknesses in the East and decided to exploit. The roots of Muslim Bengali nationalism were centuries old and were evident even during Mughal rule. British quickly became aware and exploited this wedge and Propped up Hindu nationalist fervour. First University by the British was established in Bengal. Hindus were preferred in the service of East India Company and later Government. Introduction of Tagore’s song Bandematrum in early 20th century was strongly resisted by Bengali Muslims.

It was for this and Muslim demand Bengal was divided in 1906 but again united on the strong resistance from Bengali Hindus in 1912. In this backdrop Muslim Bengali leadership decided to join Jinnah in thirties finding helpless in face of strong Congress Hindu leadership. But, separate homeland for Bengali Muslims remained their dream. Pakistan Resolution in March 1940 reflected their aspirations. It was late in the forties when, on failure of Cabinet Mission, Pakistan was emerging as reality, they decided to be part of federation. Why? They decided to join the Federation. Again, in the background was fear of Hindu domination. Even in 1970/71 majority of the people did not want succession. Today Bangladesh is a client state of India.

—The writer, a retired Brigadier, is decorated veteran of 65 & 71 wars and a defence analyst based in Lahore.

