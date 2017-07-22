Decapitated bodies of young boy, girl found from house

Staff Reporter

Decapitated bodies of a young boy and a girl were recovered from a house in Farooq Colony area of D’Silva Town, North Nazimabaddistrict here. Police has said that the boy and the girl were apparently murdered last night by a sharp edge tool. Police suspects that girl’s family murdered her as well as the boy. Police says that killings appears to be Honor killings.

According to police the youth named Sajid was apprehended late last night by the father and brother of the girl Kulsoom and the bodies of the two were discovered this morning. Police say that meat cleaver was used in the killings.

The SHO of Shahrah-e-Noor Jehan police station Abdul Ghaffar said that the family of the boy has been declared suspect and the a search is on for their arrest.

The family of the boy and the girl hail from Khyber Pakhtwankhwa province.

Police visited the scene of the gruesome twin murder to collect the proof.

Meanwhile, another decapitated body, that of a man identified as Nasir, was also found today from near Qalandria Chowk in the same North Nazimabad where the two decapitated bodies were found earlier today. Calling it an apparent case of suicide police said that Nasir was mentally imbalance and he had also tried to commit suicide previously.