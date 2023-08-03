ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said he was highly grateful to Chinese President Xi Jinping for his powerful message of support and solidarity with Pakistan on the occasion of the completion of the “Decade of CPEC”.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the premier said Jinping’s “emphasis on building CPEC into ‘an exemplary project of high quality Belt and Road Cooperation’ reflects his commitment to the well-being of the people of Pakistan”.

Indeed, CPEC has achieved many milestones over the course of last ten years in the fields of high-quality infrastructure, energy, and socio-economic growth, he said.

“As the flagship project of BRI, CPEC matured into a story of transformation under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif. Pakistan is ready to share this story with our friends and partners around the world,” PM Shehbaz wrote.

Highly grateful to H.E. President Xi Jinping for his powerful message of support and solidarity with Pakistan on the occasion of the completion of the Decade of CPEC. His emphasis on building CPEC into "an exemplary project of high quality Belt and Road Cooperation" reflects his… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 3, 2023

“We will never be able to thank President Xi Jinping enough for his singular contribution to taking the China-Pakistan Strategic Cooperative Partnership to new heights.”

The prime minister concluded that he was determined to work with more energy and passion to make the second phase of CPEC a resounding success.

A day earlier, the Chinese president reiterated to further expand CPEC project for the welfare of the people of the two countries, while maintaining its high standard.

In his felicitation message on the completion of 10-year of the CPEC, he said China will continue supporting Pakistan, irrespective of the changing scenario at the world level.

Xi Jinping said China and Pakistan have achieved multiple targets of mutual development since the inception of CPEC in 2013. He said CPEC is playing a cardinal role in the revival of economic and social development of Pakistan.

The Chinese president emphasised on both the countries to improve their overall planning and to further enhance bilateral cooperation under the CPEC.