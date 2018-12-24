Dec 28 last date to submit admission forms for matric annual exams

Rawalpindi

December 28 will be last date for submitting admission forms with triple fee for annual matric exams 2019. According to the schedule announced by Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE), the exams will be held in March. Last date for online submitting admission forms with single fee was Dec 14 while the students have been given last chance till Dec 28 for submitting the forms ?with triple fee. RBISE will announce the date sheet before one month of annual examination. The students can check the Date Sheet 2019 of BISE Rawalpindi at the website when the board will announce.

According to the RBISE spokesman, the exams would start in accordance with the announced schedule. Private candidates can download the forms from the board’s website www.biserwp.edu.pk. In case of any difficulty, the students can contact Controller Examination on 051-5450917-18 or visit the board’s office at Morgah.—APP

