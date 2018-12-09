Dec 14 last date to submit forms for matric exams

Rawalpindi

December 14 will be last date for submitting admission forms for annual matric exams 2019.

According to the schedule announced by Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE), the exams would be held in March. The last date for submitting admission forms online with single fee is Dec 14 while the students could submit applications with double fee till Dec 21 and with triple fee till Dec 28.

The board will announce the date sheet before one month of annual examination. The students can check the Date Sheet 2019 of BISE Rawalpindi at the website when the board will announce.

According to the RBISE spokesman, the exams would start in accordance with the announced schedule and there would be no extension in the forms submission date.

Private candidates can download the forms from the board’s website www.biserwp.edu.pk. In case of any difficulty, the students can contact Controller Examination on 051-5450917-18 or visit the board’s office at Morgah.—APP

