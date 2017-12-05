Debt indicators remain well within sustainability thresholds

Islamabad

The spokesman of the Ministry of Finance while referring to a report carried by a section of media on December 03, 2017 titled “Debt sustainability indicators head to dangerous threshold”, said here Monday that the report has used exaggerated statements and drawn baseless conclusions.

According to the Spokesman, first of all it is to be noted that Medium Term Debt Management Strategy (MTDS) is a strategy to be implemented over the medium term i.e. three to five years. The second MTDS published in February 2016 was a continuation of the previous MTDS published in April 2014. While it incorporates the new economic realities such as new market conditions and the overall economic cycle yet it focuses on the same principles as laid out in the first MTDS. To reiterate, the guiding principle was lengthening of the maturity profile of domestic debt while making appropriate tradeoffs between the cost and risks. Resultantly, debt cost and risks indicators have significantly improved when compared with fiscal year 2013and are on track to remain within the ranges set under MTDS. Thus, evaluating the debt risk indicators in isolation over the short term i.e. one year or less is meaningless as it totally ignores the medium term perspective embedded in the strategy as well as the element of cost savings.

The limited understanding of the writer can be gauged from the facts that the writer is unable to interpret the debt risk indicators and accordingly presented incorrect numbers and drew baseless conclusion at various instances based on his flawed understanding.

The spokesperson said that one must bear in mind that it is the present government and the team which took bold step of formulating MTDS and start publishing risk reports with the objective of enhancing transparency in these matters.—PR