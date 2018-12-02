Debt increased owing to hike in price of dollar

Our Correspondent

Sukkur

Pakistan People’s Party leader Khursheed Shah on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plan to eradicate poverty from the country with the help of poultry and said Pakistan was being laughed at over the “chicken and eggs statement”.

Addressing the media here, the PPP leader said, “Debt has increased owing to the hike in the price of dollar. Economies are never fixed through the show of power, we should sit together and then see how the country moves forward. We have always said that we want to move forward together.”

The PPP leader further said, “Issues are resolved through the supremacy of Parliament. Issues will not be resolved by saying that you will send us to jail or hang us.”

No one can prove that we have grabbed even an inch of land, he said.

Share on: WhatsApp