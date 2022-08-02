Debris of missing helicopter located

Quetta: The debris of a missing Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter that went missing a day earlier has been located at Moosa Goth near the Sassi Punnu Shrine in Balochistan.

Deputy Inspector-General Khuzdar Pervez Umrani said that the wreckage of the military chopper was found around 8 kilometres away from Abbas Police Post.

The helicopter was en route from Quetta to Karachi and went missing nearly at 5:30 pm on Monday, with six people on board, including Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali.

The helicopter was assisting flood operations in the province, a statement issued by the media affairs wing of the armed forces said. “A Pakistan army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan lost contact with ATC,” the ISPR tweeted.

“Six individuals were on board including Commander 12 Corps who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan,” it said, adding that a search operation was underway.

The Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and Pakistan Navy have been conducting rescue operations in the province after deadly floods wreaked havoc there killing at least 132 people.

According to the latest PDMA report, several roads and bridges were washed away by floods disconnecting Lasbela and Sindh.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also visited several flood-hit areas of Balochistan such as Qilla Saifullah, Chaman, and Quetta to meet residents.