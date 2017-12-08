Debate competition on HRs held

The Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) Karachi chapter and Directorate of Schools Education, on Thursday organized a debate competition among the students of secondary schools here at NJV School in connection with the International Human Rights Day, to be marked on December 10 the world over.

On the occasion students from different schools participated in the competition and expressed their views on human rights and delivered speeches on the topic. The Regional Director MOHR, Karachi Iqbal Pasha Sheikh, presided over the function. The Principle NJV School Mehmood Qureshi, Deputy Director Schools, Karachi, Shamsuddin Sheikh and Ejaz Ali Chajro IPICH speaking on the occasion appreciated the efforts of the Directorate of Schools Education for holding the event which help creating the event sense on Human Rights among students.—APP

