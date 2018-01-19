Debate competition comes to MUST

Our Correspondent

Mirpur(AK)

The British High Commission’s annual “GREAT” Debate competition continued with a semi-final event at the Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) in Azad Kashmir. The event brought together debaters from across universities. After a competitive round of fixtures Afifa Awais and Aqib Aurangzeb both from MUST were judged to be the winner and runner-up respectively.

The GREAT Debate 2017 is the third annual edition of the competition that gives students a platform to debate issues of interest.

Winners and runner-ups from the semi-finals will be given one year British Council digital library memberships.

The winner and runner-up of the overall competition will receive a scholarship reward to contribute towards their tuition fees. The GREAT Debate is a debating competition for university students.