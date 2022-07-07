Deaths soar as Pakistan reels under new coronavirus wave

The alarm bells must be sounded all across Pakistan as the latest wave of coronavirus pandemic has now become more deadly as it claimed nine lives and infected 872 more people during the last 24 hours, showed the statistics released by the National Institute of Health Pakistan on Thursday morning.

As per the NIH data, the death toll in Pakistan recorded steep rise and shot up to 30,414 after registering nine fatalities whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,540,952 after adding the fresh 872 cases.

During the last 24 hours (Wednesday), 23,125 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio shot up to 3.77 percent. The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 165.

Karachi was the most affected city keeping in view the latest Covid-19 spread and the authorities there have ruled out any lockdown despite over 500 cases were reported during the last 24 hours (Wednesday).

India records 18,930 new Covid cases, 35 deaths. India reported 18,930 new coronavirus cases and 35 more virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. The death count now stands at 5,24,305, according to the health ministry. Currently, there are 1,19,457 active cases in India, comprising 0.27 percent of the cumulative case count. The recovery rate stands at 98.52 percent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.32 percent.

At least 18,930 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last