Around 86 bodies have been recovered from Lake Victoria in Tanzania after a boat capsized, officials said.

John Mongella, regional commissioner of Tanzania’s Mwanza region, tells Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation 40 survivors were rescued after Thursday’s ferry disaster.

Forty-four bodies were recovered Thursday, with an additional 42 pulled from the water in Friday rescue operations, he said.

Rescue teams are continuing to search for hundreds who were likely onboard the overcrowded ferry.

