Lahore

Rescue officials and police confirmed on Wednesday that the death toll in eastern Punjab has risen to 15 after heavy monsoon rains continued for a long spell of two days. Lahore which has seen the heaviest spell of monsoon rains since in 40 years caused flooding of streets all across the city.

Local authorities said that most deaths were caused by electric wires and power plants. Flood water flooded homes of remote areas of Punjab.—TNS

Share on: WhatsApp