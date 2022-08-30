Death toll reaches 1,136 as flood threat lingers in KP

Nowshera, Charsadda still flooded, fresh deluge enters S Punjab, Sindh

The overall death toll from floods across the country reached 1,136 on Monday as the threat of more flooding lingered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Radio Pakistan reported that according to a situation report of the National Disaster Management Authority, 1,634 individuals were injured in various rain and flood-related incidents and over 735,375 livestock animals were lost.

Additionally, over 3,451 kilometres of roads, 149 bridges, 170 shops, and 949,858 houses were damaged across the country. Meanwhile, the water level in Kabul River still ranged from medium to very high flow.

Data available from the flood cell showed that a decrease of 41,000 cusecs was recorded in the river’s water level and 296,731 cusecs were passing through the river at Nowshera — which was still “very high” flow.

However, that was lower than Sunday’s flow of over 336,000 cusecs.

The irrigation department also said that a “high” flow was reported in Kabul River at Warsak with 103,614 cusecs and “medium” flow at Adezai Bridge with 54,495 cusecs flowing.

According to a statement from Nowshera’s deputy commissioner office, the water level in the Kabul River was continuously decreasing and was likely to go down further in the next five to six hours.

Moreover, high water level was also observed in the Indus River at Chashma, with inflow and outflow levels recorded at 525,362 cusecs and 519,362, respectively.

However, the flood cell data showed that the rest of the rivers in KP were flowing at low, normal, and medium levels.

Following the flooding in the upper parts of the country, the water level was again rising in Indus River at Guddu Barrage, Kandhkot, on Monday.

The water level has reached 500,944 cusecs at Guddu Barrage and the katcha area around the Guddu Barrage has been submerged in the water.

Fearing more rise in the water inflows, the affected people have reached the embankments of the Guddu barrage.

The local administration has been put on high alert to deal with any untoward situation. Meanwhile, the water level has reached 120.75 feet in Manchhar Lake, Sindh’s chief minister was briefed on Monday during his visit to the area.