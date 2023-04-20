Death toll in Torkham tragedy reaches five

The dead body of the fifth person was recovered from the debris of the landslide near Torkham Border on Thursday. According to the rescue sources, the body was shifted to hospital for medicolegal formalities.

The deceased was identified as Syed Rehman, and he belonged to Afghanistan. Earlier, the bodies of four people were recovered from the debris of the landslide and 12 had been recovered in injured condition. Meanwhile, the teams of Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps were busy carrying out the rescue operation in the area.