Death toll in Mastung blast touches to 149

MASTUNG : The death toll in deadly Mastung blast has climbed to one hundred and forty nine whereas one hundred and eighty six people are still under treatment at different hospitals across the province.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner Qaim Lashari revealed that report of the mishap has been prepared as per which, some of the people had taken the bodies of their relatives to their houses direct from the blast site.

He also appealed the bereaved families to contact the district administration for compensation money announced by the government. Report of the incident has also been sent to interior ministry, he added.

On Friday, a suicide blast ripped through a crowd at a political rally in Mastung and claimed lives of 149 people including Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate Nawabzada Siraj Raisani. Authorities said the suicide bomber detonated in the middle of a compound where the political meeting was taking place.

The blast is the latest in a string of attacks that have spurred fears of violence ahead of nationwide polls on July 25. Authorities said the suicide bomber detonated in the middle of a compound where the political meeting was taking place.

Share on: WhatsApp