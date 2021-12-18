Death toll in Karachi explosion reaches 14, scores injured

KARACHI – At least 14 people were killed and over a dozen injured in a blast at Paracha Chowk in the city’s Shershah neigbourhood on Saturday.

PTI MNA Alamgir Khan’s father is among those who have lost their lives in the explosion, PTI-Karachi president MPA Khurram Sher Zaman confirmed.

Multiple videos and photos circulating on social media show the building of a private bank was badly damaged in the explosion as rubble can be seen scattered on the site. Several vehicles were also damaged in the incident.

A search operation is underway to rescue any persons trapped under the rubble. Two excavators have been called to the site to remove the debris.

Police claimed that the blast took place in a gas pipeline running through a nullah beneath the bank.

Rescue officials have shifted bodies and injured people to the Civil Hospital. Four of injured persons are said to be in critical condition.

A bomb disposal unit (BDU) has reached the location of the blast. Police and Rangers officials have cordoned off the area.

کراچی شیر شاہ پراچہ چوک کے قریب دھماکہ متعدد افراد شدید زخمی دھماکے کی نوعیت چیک کر رہے ہیں۔ پولیس حکام#KarachiBlast pic.twitter.com/mlseNb1prw — Samar Abbas 🌏 (@Samarjournalist) December 18, 2021

The BDU will be able to begin investigating the nature of the blast after police conclude their search operation.

During the rescue operation, a second blast occurred when a few electric wires, which were being taken down, collided with a gas line.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident and directed the commissioner Karachi to conduct an inquiry into it.

“Police officers should be included in the inquiry so that all aspects [of the blast] can be investigated, ” the chief minister said, expressing deep sorrow over causalities in the blast.

This is developing story…