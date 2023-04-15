Death toll from Myanmar junta’s strike on village rises to 171

The death toll from an air strike on a central Myan-mar village rose to an estimated 171 victims on Friday, according to a team member involved in cremating bodies and media reports.

Myanmar has been in crisis since the military toppled Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government in a February 2021 coup, with an estimated 3,200 ci-vilians killed as part of the junta’s crackdown on dissent.

There was no official death toll from Tuesday morning’s strike on Pazi Gyi village in the central Sagaing region, although military authorities con-firmed they had carried out an operation in the area. A villager involved in cremating the bodies, who asked not to be identified to protect his safety, said on Friday his team had revised its death count up to 171 from 130 a day earlier. —AFP